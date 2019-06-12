Youth Theatre camp to perform 'Lion King'

The Whitley County Community Foundation and Whitley Arts Partnership have been partnering for four years now to give kids in the community a chance to get their moment in the spotlight. This will be the fourth year of the Youth Theater Camp that gives local kids the experience of putting together an entire play.

After an intense week of building sets, running lines and choreographing songs and dances the kids put the play all together. The week ends on Friday night with the campers putting on the play for family and friends. The play is held at the high school auditorium and begins at 7 p.m.

