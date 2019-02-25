YMCA Powerlifting

The Whitley County Family YMCA hosted their powerlifting competition on Feb. 23. Adults of varying ages participated in the event.

Wellness Director Samara Thompson was the facilitator of the event. This was also the first year that she has participated in the competition herself.

“My husband and I are on a strength training plan,” Thompson said.

Thompson explained that the competition raised money for disadvantaged families who need some extra assistance in the community.

Not only was the competition utilized to raise money for families, but people participating in the event were able to gain some exposure for themselves.

The event was made for people who want to compete against themselves instead of competing against others.