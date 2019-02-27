YMCA Competition Winners

Sam Kramer won first place in light weight for women’s. Heather Rapp won second place in light weight for women’s. Sarah Bankley won first place in heavy weight for women’s. Samara Thompson won second place in heavy weight for women’s. Terah Edsall won third place in heavy weight for women’s.

Paco Cruz won first place in light weight for men’s. Ethan Stanglane won second place in light weight for men’s. Brandon Harnish won third place in light weigh for men’s.

Joe Schultz won first place in middle weight for men’s. Sean Caden won second place in middle weight for men’s. Garrett Jones won third place in middle weight for men’s.

Glen Howard won first place in heavy weight for men’s. Gavin Howard won second place in heavy weight men’s. Ryan Knetter won third place in heavy weight for men’s.