Work On Ohki Alley To Soon Begin

The Ohki Alley Project is underway in Columbia City. The alley will be located between Chapman’s Brewery and former North Side Grille, and will act as a resting place for visitors and residents who want to chat and eat with their friends.

“At this moment we are finalizing the contracts and the design to begin the infrastructure work in the alley. We are working with Michael Kinder and Sons to complete the project. We hope to begin construction in February and complete Ohki Alley by this summer for downtown events,” Whitley County Economic Development Corporation Director of Workforce and Community Development Riley Hollenbaugh said.

