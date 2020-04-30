Woodlands Senior Activity Center Serving Seniors with Take-out Service

A homemade, hot lunch daily (Monday-Friday) for pick-up and for home delivery to those seniors who can’t drive. On Fridays, a cold meal option is available in addition to the hot meal for those who would like to keep a quick meal on hand for the weekend. Please see menu below:

Friday, May 1 Taco Salad

Monday, May 4 Hamburgers on the Grill

Tuesday, May 5 Spaghetti

Wednesday, May 6 Tortilla Soup with Cornbread

Thursday, May 7 Smothered Pork Chops

Friday, May 8 Tenderloins

Monday, May 11 Noodles

Tuesday, May 12 Homemade Pizza

Wednesday, May 13 Kielbasa & Cabbage with Rye Bread

Thursday, May 14 Salisbury Steak

Friday, May 15 Pot Pie

Monday, May 18 Chicken & Dumplings

Tuesday, May 19 Fried Fish with Potato Salad

Wednesday, May 20 Stir Fry

Thursday, May 21 Meatloaf

Friday, May 22 Lasagna

Monday, May 25 CLOSED

Tuesday, May 26 Chicken & Rice over Biscuits

Wednesday, May 27 Chili

Thursday, May 28 Chicken Fettuccine

Friday, May 29 Sloppy Joes

Meals consist of an entrée with dessert and are only $4. No delivery fee! Meals need to be ordered at least one day in advance. Please call (260) 248-8944 to place your order.

“From Store to Door” is in place and is ready to roll! Volunteers will be available to pick up grocery orders or medications for seniors who are not able to do so themselves. No delivery fee for seniors! All that is needed is the payment method for the items to be purchased. Please call (260) 248-8944 for details.

The Woodlands Telephone Reassurance Program provides calls to seniors who live alone, are homebound or isolated; the calls serve as a “wellness check” and an opportunity to socialize. They offer peace of mind to family members or friends while offering a friendly voice to their loved one(s). If you would like to have someone reach out and connect with you or someone you know, please call us at 260-248-8944.

The Woodlands Senior Activity Center Food Pantry is still active!! The food pantry serves Whitley County seniors 50 and over who are in need of supplemental food. Clients have the opportunity to pick up a bag of shelf stable food once per month. There is no cost for Food Pantry Bags!

Please call ahead at 260-248-8944 so they can have a bag ready for pick up. Delivery is available through the Transit program for those who are unable to pick up at our center.

Whitley County Transit continues service as usual. Drivers are being hypervigilant in daily cleaning of all vans and buses!! Please call (260) 248-8944 to schedule a ride.

If community members would like to assist in operations, the Senior Activity Center would greatly appreciate monetary donations to purchase food items in bulk and to-go foam containers.