Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Whitley and surrounding counties In Northeast Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 to 10 a.m. Thursday.

Snow accumulation is expected to reach 1 to 2 inches in most areas, with others potentially seeing between 2 to 4 inches. The National Weather Service also says ice accumulation of up to one-tenth is also possible.

For other areas in Northeast Indiana a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected.

The National Weather Service is urging people to be cautious, especially while traveling. Slow down and use caution while driving.