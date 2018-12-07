WINNERS: Elks hosts Hoop Shoot Contest

The Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417 recently held its annual Hoop Shoot at the Indian Springs Middle School Gymnasium.

Local winners from the three county school systems were in attendance, with the winners of this contest advancing to the District contest to be held January 13, 2019 at Indian Springs Middle School.

Over three million boys and girls are expected to compete in this year’s Elks National Free Throw Contest (Hoop Shoot).

Each boy and girl has a chance to advance from the local contest to district, state, and regional competitions with six national champions to be named at the National Finals held in Chicago, Illinois.

Each of the winners’ names will be inscribed on a plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Also inscribed on this plaque is the Elks Hoop Shoot Motto: "Yes to Hoop Shoot, No to Drugs.”