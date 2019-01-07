Wildcats defeat Rochester at home, 61-49

The Whitko Wildcats picked up a big win at home against conference foe, Rochester, 61-49.

The first quarter was a slow eight minutes for both teams. Whitko scored 12 points and held the Zebras to 11.

It was the second quarter that gave those that love offense a great quarter. Rochester outscored the Wildcats 20-19 in the second quarter to tie it up at 31-31.

The third quarter would be the Zebras' demise, only scoring 18 points in the second half. Rochester gave up 30 points to the Wildcats in the last 16 minutes of play.

"It's almost like we have to come out and pressure teams to get our intensity and energy level up a little bit," said head coach Eli Henson.

"I don't think we had the energy level we needed in the first half. We gave too many clean looks in the first half. We got out rebounded, I felt like tonight. We didn't get on the ball, dive on loose balls all night… but three weeks ago we would not have won this game."

“It's good to see them grind out… it just shows that we're making progress."

The Wildcats will host Southwood this Thursday at 7:30.