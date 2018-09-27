Whitley RC Investments, LLC plans to construct shell building in Rail Connect Business Park

Whitley RC Investments, LLC recently announced plans to construct a shell building at 5627 E. Rail Connect Park in Rail Connect Business Park. Developers Whitley RC Investments, LLC, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), and local elected officials and community members celebrated at the groundbreaking event earlier today.

“This is another great example of a public-private partnership, where Whitley County has partnered with a private developer to encourage private investment in the county,” noted Jon Myers, President of the Whitley County EDC. “We are always looking for opportunities to use our resources to encourage private investors to grow with us here in Whitley County.”

Rail Connect Business Park is located off U.S. Highway 30 and 600 East in Columbia City. The state-of-the-art 98,000-square-foot facility will be expandable to 290,000 square feet. Weigand Construction Company, Inc. of Fort Wayne will lead the construction project, and the anticipated finish date is May 2019.

This will be the second spec building in Rail Connect Business Park by developers Whitley RC Investments, LLC. The developers partnered with the Whitley County Redevelopment Commission (RDC) back in 2013 on a 70,000 square-foot-facility, where local manufacturer Autoliv, Inc. now resides after expanding its operations.

“Many thanks to the County for their support, and for working diligently to get this started,” said Simon Dragan of Whitley RC Investments, LLC. “We also appreciate the EDC’s support, and Jon’s hard work in facilitating the project. My partner Joe D’Italia has been instrumental in the success of the Autoliv project, and I’m confident this project will be successful too. Many thanks to all who were involved.”

The Whitley County Council approved a ten-year tax abatement at the request of Whitley RC Investments, LLC and the Whitley County EDC. The Whitley County Redevelopment Commission (RDC) also assisted with infrastructure funding for the project to make the project economically feasible.

“Rail Connect Business Park is a prime location for business. We are proud to support this project, and will continue to be proactive in supporting industrial development in our community,” said Whitley County RDC Chairman Jim Argerbright.