Whitley County Weekend Football Preview

COLUMBIA CITY—This weekend shifts the Whitko Wildcats to center stage for their Homecoming game when they welcome the Tippecanoe Valley Vikings. The Vikings are coming off of a blowot win over cellar dweller Rochester. They are currently tied for second place with Peru in the Three Rivers Conference. The 3 and 2 Wildcatsare are experiencing some success on the grid iron after a couple of tough years. Tied for fourth place in the conference with Northfield and Manchester. Southwood appears to be running away with the conference but a second place finish is not out of the question.

Churubusco travels Fremont. Fremont is not having a great year sitting 0-1 in conference play and 2-3 overall. Fremont is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Central Noble by one point, 35-34. Churubusco on the other hand destroyed Prairie Heights last week 42-0. They will be looking to carry that momentum into the the Fremont game.

Columbia City made school history last week going 5-0 for the first time since the late 60's when they took DeKalb to overtime to win by one point, 13-12. They can make history again this week if they can come away with a victory over New Haven. The Bulldogs sit near the bottom of the Northeast 8 conference at 0-2. They were all bark and no bite against Norwell losing 43-8. The Eagles on the otherhand are tied for first place in the conference with Leo. They face the Lions on October 9 and could potentially decide the conference then. Kickoff for all three games is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.