Whitley County Man Arrested for Child Pornography

Earlier October 14, detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Whitley County man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography.

On April 24, 2020, the Indiana State Police ICACTF received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). This tip ultimately led to a search warrant being served at the residence at 105 East Market Street in South Whitley, IN, by the Indiana State Police (ISP), with assistance from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and the South Whitley Police Department.

As a result of this investigation, Michael D. Russell, 39, of South Whitley was arrested at approximately 8:30am this morning and transported to the Whitley County Jail, where he was booked into custody on preliminary criminal charges. He remains held pending an initial hearing on the matter.

Arrested: Michael D. Russell, 39, South Whitley, IN

Charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography under 12 years old, Level 5 Felony

Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.

The Indiana ICACTF was assisted by the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, South Whitley Police Department and Troopers from the ISP Fort Wayne Post.