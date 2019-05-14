Whitley County Farmer's Market season begins in its 20th year
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Saturday was the opening of the 2019 Whitley County Farmer’s Market, which celebrates 20 years this year. ABOVE: Michael McCoy and Colleen Craig sell organic vegetables by their Fox Trail Farm company.
