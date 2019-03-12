Whitley County Chamber Expo Brings Community and Business Together

The annual Whitley County Chamber Expo took place this past Saturday at Indiana Springs Middle School.

Area businesses and organizations each had a booth where they were able to introduce themselves to the community and explain what they do and offer.

Pictured above are Rachel Smith and Jeffery Smith with an abundance of knitted hats, earrings and soaps. Rachel has her own Etsy page and shop at www.etsy.com/shop/LomasiLane.