Whitley Chamber windows ready to spark holiday nostalgia

Driving past the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center in downtown Columbia City this week, the windows appear to be neatly wrapped in Christmas paper and tied in bows.

The giant gifts, however, are just a means of covering the real surprise inside -- two giant Christmas windows featuring a nostalgic glimpse of Christmas that has not been seen in decades.

According to Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center executive director Jennifer Zartman Romano, volunteers are working long hours to prepare the windows for a big unveiling this Friday, November 29 at 5 p.m. -- just one hour before the annual Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade that begins at 6 p.m. that night.

While Chamber staff and volunteers have been keeping the nature of the windows secret, they have quietly shared that the windows will feature several pieces from the famed Wolf & Dessauer Christmas Windows that were once a great holiday tradition in downtown Fort Wayne. Pieces have been secured from private collections for the window displays, familiar pieces that are likely to spark memories for Baby Boomers who may recall the excitement of these displays from their youth. Several of the pieces are mechanical, adding movement and a little added magic to the displays.

"We're really excited to share these pieces with the community -- many of which haven't been seen in decades," Zartman Romano said. "We believe visitors will fondly recall Christmases of childhood and want to share this experience with their children and grandchildren, too."

Zartman Romano hopes the displays will draw people from far and wide to enjoy the displays -- and also visit the many great businesses Whitley County has to offer.

After Friday evening, the displays will remain visible 24 hours a day in downtown Columbia City through the end of 2019.

Exhibit sponsors include ProFed Federal Credit Union and Rabb Water Systems.

For more information, contact the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center at (260) 248-8131 or email jennifer@whitleychamber.com