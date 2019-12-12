Whitley Chamber to Host 2020 Legislative Preview On Saturday Morning

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center is pleased to announce that State Senator Andy Zay, State Representative Christopher Judy, State Representative David Abbott and State Senator Justin Busch will be in attendance for the 2020 Legislative Preview meeting this Saturday, December 14 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, 128 West Van Buren Street in downtown Columbia City. The event is sponsored by the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana.

“We plan our Legislative Update series meetings each year to enable our members and our greater community to engage, first hand, with our elected officials. This particular meeting will provide an overview of what lawmakers have planned for the 2020 session,” said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center. “This provides an outstanding opportunity for our local business leaders to hear what’s happening in State government and share their concerns about important issues in a personal, timely way.”

Seating is limited, so please RSVP to office@whitleychamber.com or call (260) 248-8131.