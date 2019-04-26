Whitko welding students earning dual credits

The Welding Technology program at Whitko High School continues dual credit status with Ivy Tech Community College. Students enrolled in Welding Technology classes have the opportunity to earn college credit while they are in high school. These credits are valid for Ivy Tech Community College and can be transferred to any state accredited college in Indiana such as Ball State University, Indiana State University and Purdue University. These credits are available free of charge to those students that meet the eligibility requirements. This is a great way to jump start a post-secondary education. This is also an opportunity for any student looking to pursue a career in any welding related industry including advanced manufacturing, industrial maintenance, and auto body collision and repair. The following students have earned Ivy Tech dual credits in Welding Technology for the 20018-2019 school year: Nate Smith, Jarrett Ocken, Ethan Joseph, Isaiah Pierce, Aiden Bechtold, Jordan Courter, Daulton Webb, Alex Dial, and Matt Dial.