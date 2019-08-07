Whitko welcomes new teachers

On Monday morning this week, Whitko’s newest staff members were welcomed to the school when they visited the Central Office for an orientation and welcome breakfast.

Among those introduced that morning was the newest member of Whitko Jr./Sr. High School, Principal Jacob Everett.

The first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 8. Aug. 7 is Back to School night for both Pierceton and South Whitley Elementary. The events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is an opportunity for students and families to tour the schools, see their classrooms and meet their teachers.

