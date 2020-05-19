WHITKO WELCOMES MAYS AS NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Whitko Community Schools approved the hire of Julius Mays as the new Athletic Director Monday evening during the Whitko School Board Meeting. Mays joins the Whitko team after a successful run as the assistant athletic director for the Marion Giants.

Superintendent Brandon Penrod expressed his excitement for Whitko’s newest hire in Mays, saying, “Julius comes highly recommended and we are incredibly fortunate that he has decided to join our Whitko family. We’re counting on his leadership and experience to generate new excitement within the student body for our athletics program.”