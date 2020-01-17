Whitko Teachers Present at STEM Conference

Two teachers from Whitko Community Schools joined the Indiana STEM Education Conference hosted at Purdue University's School of Education on Wednesday, January 15. Teachers Brittany Hamm and Ashley Roberts were chosen specifically to present.

For those new to STEM, the acronym stands for Science Technology Engineering and Math. Often an “A” is also incorporated to represent Art, making the acronym STEAM.

The Indiana Department of Education’s web page explains it further, saying: “STEM guides our vision of ensuring all K-12 Indiana students graduate with critical thinking skills. Indiana students must have access to a world-class STEM education necessary to compete in an innovation-driven economy. STEM will equip students with 21st century skills, preparing future generations of Hoosiers to thrive in STEM-related businesses and industries.”

