Whitko students donate to BABE, Humane Society

SOUTH WHITLEY — Family and Consumer Science Teacher, Amy Richards, who also sponsors the Whitko FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) joined her students in presenting two checks Wednesday April 30. The first to B.A.B.E. of Whitley County for $250, and the second $250 donation to the Whitley County Humane Society. The funds raised were announced earlier in March as a part of a larger campaign including a $500 scholarship to an FCCLA senior and a $250 donation to Whitko's Jarrod Day.

B.A.B.E. of Whitley County, whose mission is “to provide quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational and nutritional classes to promote healthy pregnancy, birth outcome and early childhood development,” was represented by Executive Director, Jacie Stahl. Stahl shared with the students gathered that their donation would be used to continue assisting young mothers and their children. The donations needed by B.A.B.E. are similar to the items which can often be in highest demand for new families, Stahl explained. “Once a mother finds out she’s pregnant, she can start earning vouchers, which are like money. So they get to come to the store where everything that we have is brand new, so we have diapers, wipes, clothing, cribs, mattresses, strollers, high chairs, everything.”

According to their Facebook Page, B.A.B.E. of Whitley County is in most need of the following items:

DIAPERS sizes 3,4,5, & 6

NEW clothing newborn through size 5

children’s underwear

children’s pajamas

baby bath, diaper rash ointment, baby powder

baby wipes

infant sleepers

blanket sleepers

baby bibs

baby and children’s socks

sippy cups

baby bottles

baby blankets

high chairs

strollers

The Director for Whitley County Humane Society, Abbi Ogden, expressed her thanks to the students and explained that the animal shelter helps homeless animals from throughout the entire county. Last year, the shelter helped find new homes for a little over 1100 animals. Of those, approximately 500 were cats and 400 were dogs. For anyone who is willing to make the drive to the WCHS animal shelter, even those who live out of state, they can adopt an animal. Some families from as far as “South Carolina, New York, and California” have given Whitley County’s homeless animals a new outlook on life. Ogden remarked that when families from that far away are willing to adopt an animal, “It’s pretty incredible.”

For those interested in adopting a new pet, the Whitley County Humane Society Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 12-5

Wednesday: 12-5

Thursday: 12-7

Friday: 12-5

Saturday: 11-4

The event culminated with cookies and milk; a sweet treat to celebrate the mood of this important adolescent experience.