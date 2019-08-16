Whitko hires new principal

SOUTH WHITLEY — During a special meeting on August 8, the Whitko School Board officially appointed Jake Everett as principal of the Whitko Jr/Sr High School.

Everett comes to the Whitko Corporation from Tippecanoe Valley High School, where he had filled an open position as assistant principal for a six week period.

Everett taught social studies at Manchester High School for seven years, starting in 2012. He then served the school as a digital learning coach, corporation testing coordinator, state reporting officer, and Power School coordinator.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Bethel College and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Supervision from Ball State University.

Everett and his wife Chrissy make their home in the Winona Lake area with their two-year-old daughter and five-month-old son.

Everett said his goal is to make sure there is a feeling of positivity in the school and students can maintain a positive attitude as they interact in the school and their communities.