Whitko FFA hosts labor auction

Above: Whitko FFA officers Robert Werstler, Renae Lehman, Katie Sharp, Claire Keirn, Sianna Bradley, Brent Studebaker, Ryan Stump and Hailey Arnold.

Last month the Whitko FFA hosted friends, family and community members during the annual Work Experience Auction.

Through this event 25 students donated eight hours of their time to be sold to the highest bidder. Along with the auction, the students also provided meals to the 57 audience members.

There was also a silent auction where baskets were sold. In total the event raised $5,925. This money will be used to pay registration fees for contests, such as Soils Judging, Livestock Skill-a-thon, Chapter Meeting, Livestock Judging, as well as many other events. It will also be used to pay part of the registration fees for the FFA Leadership camps and both the state national conventions.