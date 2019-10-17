Whitko Community Schools Teaders Announce Plans For Career Academy

Whitko Community Schools leaders hosted an informational meeting on Oct. 15 at the Larwill campus to announce a collaborative partnership resulting in the establishment of the Whitko Career Academy: Next Level Education, a learning center for local high school students and adults which promises to have a transformational impact on learning and career readiness in Whitley and Kosciusko counties.

Dr. Brandon Penrod, Superintendent of Whitko Community Schools, Laura Macknick, Executive Director of 80/20 Foundation Trust, and September McConnell, CEO of The Community Foundation of Whitley County, discussed the newly formed venture with partnering business leaders, foundation representatives and government officials.

To read more, pick up Wednesday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local newsstands.