Whitko Career Academy to Host Ribbon Cutting

Students have begun their journey to finding their careers at the Whitko Career Academy (WCA) and an official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for October 10, 2020, during the WCA Banquet.

WCA is a learning center for local high-school students and adults for career readiness in areas of agriculture, engineering, manufacturing, nursing, technology and more in Whitley and Kosciusko counties.

Partnerships with the 80/20 Foundation Trust and The Whitley County Community Foundation paved the way for Whitko Career Academy, which began classes this August.

WCA will host a banquet and ribbon cutting for the public on Oct. 10, 2020, with tours beginning at 3 p.m., and the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required by visiting https://wcabanquet.com/#tickets for tickets and more information.