Whitko Career Academy to Host Ribbon Cutting

Press Release
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
LARWILL

Students have begun their journey to finding their careers at the Whitko Career Academy (WCA) and an official ribbon-cutting is scheduled for October 10, 2020, during the WCA Banquet.
WCA is a learning center for local high-school students and adults for career readiness in areas of agriculture, engineering, manufacturing, nursing, technology and more in Whitley and Kosciusko counties.
Partnerships with the 80/20 Foundation Trust and The Whitley County Community Foundation paved the way for Whitko Career Academy, which began classes this August.
WCA will host a banquet and ribbon cutting for the public on Oct. 10, 2020, with tours beginning at 3 p.m., and the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required by visiting https://wcabanquet.com/#tickets for tickets and more information.

