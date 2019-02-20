Whitko Announces Feb. Students of the Month

Recently, Whitko School Corporation announced its February students of the month.

The senior high nominee from Whitko Jr./Sr. High School is Abby Arter.

“Abby is a hardworking and dedicated student. In nutrition and wellness, her semester score was a 99 percent. She is extremely respectful and helpful in the classroom. She is a member of the Whitley County Youth Leadership Program, National Honor Society, and SADD. Abby is also a Whitko Athlete and played golf in the Fall.”

Abby was nominated by Teacher Amy Richards.

The junior nominee is Ariel Ross.

“Ariel is an excellent student who works well with others. She is polite and works towards excellence on everything she does.”

Ariel was nominated by Teachers Andy Layman, Sheila Gillett, Mike Hanback and Antimony Fox.

Kate Long was the February nominee for South Whitley Elementary School.

“Kate Long is a second grader in Miss Brown’s class. She is an excellent role model. She is honest, hardworking, and kind. She would never say a negative thing about anyone or anything. She works well with all of her peers, and does what is asked of her without any complaints. Kate is truly someone who makes everyone feel important.”

Kate was nominated by Teacher Jennifer Brown.

Pierceton Elementary School nominee is Isabella Dawson.

“Isabella always takes the initiative to do the right thing and help her classmates. She brightens our classroom and hallways with her smile and kind personality.”

She was nominated by Teacher Stephanie Henson.

To read more articles like these, pick up Wednesday's edition of The Post & Mail at 927 W. Connexion Way.