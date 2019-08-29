Whitko alum joins college glee club, to perform in area

Sam Rickerd, son of Mark and Sarah Rickerd, of South Whitley, will be performing with the heralded Purdue Varsity Glee Club in a concert Sunday, September 29 at Norwell High School. The concert, which will start a 2:30 p.m., will feature an opening performance by the combined Norwell High School Knight Moves and Knight Stars show choirs.

Rickerd graduated from Whitko High School last spring, and is studying computer engineering at Purdue. While attending Whitko he was active in the school’s Chamber Choir for four years.

Other Northeast Indiana members include senior Zach Bucher, of Bluffton; senior Sam Simpson, of Fort Wayne; and freshman Evan Turner, of Auburn.

The 65-member Purdue male chorus will start their portion of the show with their patented entrance from the rear of the auditorium and singing Ambassadors of Song in the aisles before taking the stage.

Now in its 125th year, the Glee Club will present an exciting and entertaining brand of music and showmanship. Their repertoire ranges from gospel, jazz, swing, religious and contemporary music to romantic ballads, barbershop, folk tunes, patriotic selections and novelty numbers. Small ensembles specializing in a variety of popular music will also be showcased.

The Glee Club has served as ambassadors of the university with honor and dignity since 1893. They’ve thrilled audiences across the state, the country and around the world. Over the years the group has performed in such storied venues as Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Crystal Palace near Los Angeles and at several presidential inauguration venues in Washington, D.C. Internationally, they’ve sung in Australia, China, South Africa, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, United Kingdom, Poland and the Baltic States.

Widely known as a world class engineering institution, the main Purdue campus does not have a music degree program. Glee Club members participate in the ensemble because of their love of music and do not receive academic credit. Their majors range from photography, education, health and fitness, accounting and management to sciences and numerous engineering disciplines.

Tickets for the performance are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at the door or by calling or texting Kelli Bucher at 260-820-0032. Doors open that Sunday for ticket sales and will-call at 1:30 p.m. The auditorium will open at 2 p.m. The high school is located at 1100 U.S. 224 southwest of Ossian and concert goers should use the main entrance on the south side of the school.