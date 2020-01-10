What is Whitley County Reading?

The Peabody Public Library recently shared their list of Top 10 books most checked out from the adult, young adult and children’s departments. This list is a cumulation of checkouts from 2019

The list is as follows:

Adult Fiction:

1.) “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks

2.) “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3.) “The Reckoning” by John Grisham

4.) “To the Moon and Back: A Novel” by Karen Kingsbury

5.) “Ambush” by James Patterson

6.) “The 13-Minute Murder: Thrillers” by James Patterson

7.) ‘The 18th Abduction’ by James Patterson

8.) “The Chef” by James Patterson

9.) “Unsolved” by James Patterson

10.) “The View From Alameda Island” by Robyn Carr

