Weekend Football Preview

COLUMBIA CITY—This coming weekend will provide county football fans with some interesting matchups. First the Churubusco Eagles take center stage when they celebrate homecoming. Their opponents from Prairie Heights come into the evenings festivities looking for their first win of the season. Churubusco is hoping to bounce back from 0-26 pounding they took at the hands of Eastside.

Whitko is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to Maconaquah. The Wildcats hope to get on the right side of the win column when they travel to North Miami. The fellas from North Miami are coming off of a 60-0 loss at the hands of Tippy Valley.

Columbia City heads to DeKalb looking their fifth win in a row. A feat that has not been accomplished for the Eagles since 1969. DeKalb has not played in several weeks and will be anxious to get back into the action. All games are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Check the respective websites for streaming information.