WCCS School Board to vote on next boy's basketball coach June 15

The Whitley County Consolidated School Board will take up several issues including voting on a potential head coach for the boy's basketball program at their next meeting. Matt Schauss has coached the last three seasons at Jimtown High School. Schauss was the 2014-2015 Male Athlete of the year for the Horizon League where he played at Bethal College. His teams have gotten progressively better each year culminating with 18-7 record last season. The board is set to meet June 15 at 5:30 p.m.