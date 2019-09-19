WCCS Reflects on New Chromebook Implementation

Executive Director of Innovation and Construction Liaison Jake Hoag presented the implementation of the Chromebooks during the Whitley County Consolidated Schools board of trustees meeting on Monday, Sept. 16.

During the 2013-2014 school year, there were several meetings with innovation leaders to discuss the purpose behind putting devices into the hands of students. According to Hoag, the school district wanted to implement the 4 Cs learning model- collaboration, critical thinking, communication and creativity.

With the Chromebooks, students are able to access knowledge at their fingertips. Teachers are able to differentiate instruction in order for students to achieve self-paced learning. Students are provided with opportunities as a gateway for them to communicate within and outside of the classroom. There has also been an increase in class participation.

“We are teaching our students to work and problem solve together, to think differently to help them learn how to communicate with one another and with their teachers, and using creativity to solve problems. Our purpose was to prepare our students to be ready for tomorrow,” Hoag said.

