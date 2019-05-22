WCCS honors retirees in ceremony

The Whitley County Consolidated School Board of Trustees conducted a ceremony to honor WCCS teachers and staff retiring this year on Monday, May 20 at the Eagle Tech Academy.

Six staff members are retiring from Whitley County Consolidated Schools this year, three of whom attended the ceremony.

Each retiree and honored staff member received a plaque and a yellow rose, while shaking hands and being congratulated by various school board members.

