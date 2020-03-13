WCCS to close beginning March 16, 2020

WCCS released a statement regarding the status of closure plans.

Good afternoon WCCS Families and Staff,

Yesterday, Governor Holcomb released a statement restricting large gatherings. In addition, the Governor awarded schools twenty waiver days to be used during this unusual time. As a result, WCCS will close effective March 16 through April 12, 2020. Students will participate in e-learning March 16, 17, and 18; March 23, 24, and 25; and March 30, 31, and April 1. WCCS will utilize state waiver days March 19 and 20; March 26 and 27; and April 2 and 3. Students will not be assigned work during waiver days and schools will be closed. Additional guidance for families and staff will be sent via email.

If you have any questions after reviewing the guidance information please contact your child's school. Thank you for your support during this extraordinary time.