WCCS Board of Trustees Talks COVID-19 During Meeting

Whitley County Consolidated Schools Superintendent Patricia O’Connor discussed the measures the school district is taking against the COVID-19 virus during the school board of trustees meeting that was held on Monday, March 16.

Whitley County Consolidated Schools has been very involved in the COVID-19 with school district preparedness. I wanted to give you an understanding of the initiatives, and the kinds of things that we’ve been doing and where we are right now,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said that a prevention team of business directors, special education staff, food service workers, transportation workers and other school clientele came together on March 9 to discuss what could be done to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

“At that meeting, we prepared a manual, assigning responsibilities for all of the members. We listed the responsibilities we thought we were going to have to work on prior to closing the school. Also, behind every single one of those responsibilities, we listed a number of items that needed to be completed to successfully meet the needs of that particular responsibility,” O’Connor said.

