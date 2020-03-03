WCCS Board of Trustees Consider School Fees

School administrators and principals discussed new school fees for the 2020-2021 school year during the Whitley County Consolidated School board of trustees meeting that was held on Monday, March 2.

The school fees for Whitley County Consolidated Schools will likely be considered for approval during a future school board meeting.

Mary Raber Elementary School Principal Julie Turpin said the school fees for preschool classes have stayed the same for Mary Raber Elementary School. Parents would pay $7 per day for preschool. Preschool students with Individualized Education Plans do not pay a fee. General education preschool students and students with IEPs would pay a monthly supply fee. According to Turpin, fee agreements are customized for each family.

“So if the preschool student attends one day, it’s a $1.50 supply fee for the month. If they go two days a week, it’s a $3 supply fee for the month. If a student attends three days a week, the supply fee for the month is $5. If a student attends five days a week, the supply fee is $8.50. Each student receives a customized fee agreement based on how many days there are in a month and how many days of the week the child attends, and whether or not they have an IEP,” Turpin said.

