Wave O'Clock time every day

Mayor Daniel recently saw that Fort Wayne had joined a movement that is sweeping across the country. Residents were encouraged to step out of their front doors and wave to their neighbors. He thought if Fort Wayne can do it, so can we. On March 30 the Mayor took to Facebook to ask all residents to reach out to each other in the only way we can. We were asked to simply step out on the front porch and give our neighbors a wave at 7 p.m.

It is things like this that define us as a community. Columbia City is special. It is our own version of Mayberry. It is a place where the line between friends and family are blurred because in Columbia City to be a friend means that you are family. This community has watched for years as our sons and daughters have left to make their way in the world only to return because this place means something. The thought of raising your children anywhere else is unthinkable.

You will find those same sentiments in other communities in Whitley County. Special places that we love to call home. These are places where we gather to celebrate the legend of a turtle or to cheer on our collective Wildcat spirit. They are special, they are home, they are Whitley County.

Mayor Daniel has asked all residents to step out on their porch each evening at 7 p.m. to wave to your neighbors and to do so until the “stay at home” order has expired. The Post and Mail would like to extend this to our friends and family in Churubusco and South Whitley. In addition, we are asking each family with a high school senior to decorate their front door to represent the accomplishments of their senior. We want to celebrate the members of the band, the academic teams, the special clubs and the athletes. Once your door is decorated take a picture and send it to community@thepostandmail.com.