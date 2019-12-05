Walk of Trees

Each year the doors of the Clugston Senior Apartments in downtown Columbia City are open to the public to enjoy a full holiday display. The event is hosted by Passages, Inc. and its affiliate Whitley Crossings Neighborhood Corporation. Families can vote on their favorite tree and the one they find the most creative. They can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win their favorite tree, each decorated by various community groups. More photos are on Page A2.

