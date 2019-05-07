Wagon Wheel casts lead for ‘Matilda’

The Wagon Wheel Center for the Performing Arts announces the casting of Nicole Scimeca in the title role of “Matilda” in the June production.

Scimeca was last seen in the original Broadway cast of “Anastasia” as principals Little Anastasia and Prince Alexei Romanov.

Nicole Scimeca, a Chicago native, made her professional theatre debut at age 6 in the “Sound of Music” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The high profile production starred both Billy Zane and Jenn Gambatese. She was also cast locally as Little Cosette in the Jeff Award winning “Les Miserables” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. She went on to the national tour of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” as Cindy Lou Who (Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.) Her most recent theatre being the Hartford Stage and Broadway runs of “Anastasia.” She left the production in New York last July to film a recurring role in the Netflix series “Messiah” to be released later in 2019.

“Matilda” will begin its summer run on June 5 and continue until June 15. The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts seats 842 in the round and is located in Warsaw, Indiana. To purchase tickets, call the Wagon Wheel ticket office at 574-267-8041 or online at www.wagonwheelcenter.org