Wabash Valley Music Association announces 2019-2020 season

WABASH — Tickets for individual shows included in the 2019-20 Wabash Valley Music Association Series at the Honeywell Center are on sale now. The series is presented by Parkview Wabash Hospital.

The 2019-20 series lineup includes:

- “Mamma Mia,” presented by Wabash Area Community Theater on Fri., Sept. 27, 2019 7:30 p.m. Featuring the songs of ABBA, this comedy-musical tells the story of a young woman who wants to invite the father she has never known to her wedding - only to discover that there are three possible choices. Tickets are $17 (adults) and $10 (youth through high school).

- The Texas Tenors on Wed. Oct. 9, 2019 7:30 p.m. Since their whirlwind debut on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” The Texas Tenors have accumulated a long list of awards and accolades and have performed over 1,000 concerts around the world. With music spanning from Bruno Mars to Puccini, The Texas Tenors share a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music. Tickets are $35 and $45.

- Jackie Evancho on Sat. Nov. 23, 2019 7:30 p.m. Multi-platinum recording artist Jackie Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with the New American Songbook during her 2019 tour. Inspired by Broadway, the Songbook includes selections from breakthrough musicals like “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Waitress,” and “Spring Awakening,” as well as hit films like “The Greatest Showman.” Jackie will also perform classics from her past repertoire including “O Mio Babbino Caro,” “Music of the Night,” and “Pure Imagination.” Tickets are $40 and $50.

- “Bandstand The Musical” on Wed. Jan. 8, 2020 7:30 p.m. It’s 1945, and six soldiers return from war to a changed nation. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home. Tickets are $45 and $58.

- The Simon and Garfunkel Story on Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 7:30 p.m. The Simon and Garfunkel Story returns after a sold-out worldwide tour and blockbuster tour of North America. The nostalgic multimedia experience features a full live band performing hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Homeward Bound,” and more. Tickets are $35 and $45.

- “Finding Neverland” on Sun., March 15, 2020 7:30 p.m. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever. Tickets are $45 and $58.

- Indiana Wind Symphony on Sat., May 9, 2020 7:30 p.m. The Indiana Wind Symphony features nearly 80 wind instrument and percussion musicians performing classic works without relying on strings found in traditional orchestras. Tickets are $25 and $35.

Limited series tickets are also still available and include all seven shows. Series pricing is $75 (Rows: NN-QQ), $140 (Rows: R-ZZ, JJ-MM) and $175 (Rows: A-Q, Mezzanine, AA-HH).

Tickets are available online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.