Volunteer luau luncheon at WCCOA
Friday, April 19, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
On Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019, the Whitley County Council on Aging hosted its annual Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon. The luncheon has been featured since 1974, and each year has a new theme. This year’s theme was Hawaiian. The Whitley County Council on Aging is a non-for-profit agency that assists seniors with educational programs and services. The luncheon helps to recognize those volunteers that support the agency.
Category: