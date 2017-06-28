VIETNAM VETERANS MEMORIAL: Monument now in place; dedication Nov. 11, Veterans Day

A community fund-raising project to honor Whitley County’s Vietnam War Veterans on the Courthouse Square came to fulfillment Tuesday morning with the placement of the monument on the northwest corner at Van Buren and Chauncey Streets. More than $20,000 was raised during the past year for the new memorial. Although there has been a Vietnam memorial atop the front entrance hill at Morsches Park for decades, organizers of the fund-raising desired a more prominent location to honor those who served. The community agreed and the memorial has now been set in place. A formal dedication of the new monument will be Veterans Day 2017 on Saturday, Nov. 11.