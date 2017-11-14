VETERANS MARATHON RESULTS: Complete results and photos in Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Morgan Swafford from Warsaw is piloted by a member of My Team Triumph, a national group that helps differently-abled people participate in endurance races. Swafford completed the Veterans half marathon, placing 109th.
Complete results are in Tuesday's edition of your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and retail outlets throughout Whitley County.
Category: