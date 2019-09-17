U.S. 33 Highway

According to results conducted by the Indiana Department of Transportation during a traffic study, there will not be an added lane installed on U.S. 33. The study included a traffic count, a review of the crash history, and a field check to observe sight lines and existing signage.

Last summer, a resident had sent a letter to INDOT explaining how there were a number of automobile accidents in the area. In the letter, the resident mentioned that she called 911 two days in a row when she witnessed accidents along U.S. 33. She explained that she lived between U.S. 33 and Blue Lake Road, and was almost involved in an accident when a police officer passed and almost hit her as she was making a left turn. The resident proposed to INDOT that installing a small lane in the westbound lane of U.S. 33 would allow drivers to go around those who are turning left without any danger.

INDOT Fort Wayne District Media Relations Director Nichole Hacha-Thomas said that U.S. 33 is not going to widen to create a left turn or passing blister. Hacha-Thomas explained that the number of vehicles turning left at Blue Lake Road is relatively low. The traffic count took place in July on Friday and Saturday when the weather was relatively good.

“At that time, we did not observe left turn volumes on U.S. 33 that exceeded our standards for left turn or passing blister consideration. The crash data for the past 4.5 years showed very few crashes that could have possibly been prevented with the installation of a passing blister or left turn lane,” Hacha-Thomas said.

