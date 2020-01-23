Twin Brothers Presented With Inaugural Whitko Valor Award

Whitko Jr/Sr High School seniors, Matthew and William Farner, were the inaugural recipients of the Whitko Valor award during the January meeting of the School Board of Trustees meeting on January 20. Presenting the award was WJSH Principal, Jake Everett.

The twin brothers are credited for saving the lives of their next-door neighbors, the Minnix family.

Early on December 31, 2019, the boys awoke and found that the home of Darla and Kevin Minnix was on fire.

