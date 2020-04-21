Turtle Days Canceled with hopes of rescheduling later in the summer

The board that oversees the the Turtle Days festival released the following statement on their Facebook page.

Dear Friends of the Turtle Days Festival,

It is with heavy hearts we must announce that the festival will not be able to be held as originally planned.

It is ALWAYS the desire of the Board to bring you an excellent event. We never want to take shortcuts and give you anything less than what you have grown to expect over the years. We continually strive to exceed your expectations.

We will work to bring you a community event later in the summer or early fall. So much depends on when the state is open again for such events.

Keep following our FB page and we will keep you informed.

Thank you for your continued support of the Turtle Days Festival