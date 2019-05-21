Tribute show May 25 for beloved theater member

Harold Norman is a local legend in Churubusco. To honor Norman’s commitment to musical theater, former alumni will be performing “Celebrating 45 Years of Churubusco High School Musical Theater: A Tribute to Harold Norman” on Saturday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Churubusco Jr./Sr. School. The songs are from all 45 years of Churubusco High School musicals with a special emphasis on the shows of which Harold was on staff. This past January the school board named the stage in Norman’s honor, and this will be the first show performed since the name change.

To buy tickets and for additional information, please email Melissa Baughman at baughman.melissa@sgcs.k12.in.us or call the box office at (260) 691-1344 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 a piece. Proceeds will go to a new stage curtain for the Harold F. Norman Stage.

There will be a free reception open to the public on Friday, May 24 at Churubusco Jr./Sr. School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria for the community to thank and congratulate Mr. Norman.

