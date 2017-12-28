TOURNEY TIME: CCHS Lady Eagles head to Bankers Classic

Columbia City sophomore point guard Carly Mabie, shown in action earlier this season, and the Columbia City Lady Eagles head to Northridge High School for Friday and Saturday’s Bankers Classic Tournament. The Lady Eagles begin play Friday at 11:30 a.m., taking on the NorthWood Lady Panthers. The Eagles will also face South Bend Adams and Lake Central in pool play.
Staff Writer
Thursday, December 28, 2017
MIDDLEBURY, Ind.

MIDDLEBURY — Columbia City’s Lady Eagle basketball team wraps up its Christmas vacation week by traveling to Northridge for the annual two-day, eight-team Bankers Classic tournament on Friday.

The Lady Eagles begin pool play in Pool B. Teams in pool B include the Lady Eagles, who sport a 3-10 record, South Bend John Adams at 2-12, and pool favorites NorthWood at 10-3 and Lake Central with a 9-4 record.

Columbia City begins play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. when they will face the NorthWood Lady Panthers in a game to be played in the Northridge fieldhouse.

In a battle of Lady Eagles, Columbia City will then square off against South Bend Adams in the main gym at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Eagles face Lake Central’s Lady Indians in the auxiliary gym at 11:30 a.m.

Playing in Pool A at the Bankers Classic is host Northridge, who comes into the tournament with an 11-3 record, Portage who sports a 5-7 slate, Northeast Eight Conference member East Noble at 3-10 and Gary Andrean with a 2-8 record.

Saturday’s second session includes games matching the first through fourth place teams in each pool with their counterparts in the other pool to determine the final placings.

The seventh-place game will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym, with the fifth-place game will take place in the main gym, also at 2:30 p.m. Awards and the All-Tournament team will be announced at 4 p.m. in the main gym. The third place and championship contests will take place at 4:30 p.m.

