TOP 10: 'Busco business group places in competition

Churubusco’s Business Professionals of America Chapter traveled to their Regional Leadership Conference at Heartland Career Center in Wabash on Dec. 8 where members placed in the Top 10 in many categories of academic competition. Many of the winners are now qualifiers for their respective contests at the State Leadership Conference in March.

Tyler Miller and Grace Denison placed first as the Administrative Support Team.

Marissa Lehman placed first in the Medical Office Procedures category, and placed seventh in Banking and Finanace.

Denison also competed in the Prepared Speech category, where she placed in second.

Dawson Clark placed sixth in the Banking and Finance category and placed fifth in Desktop Publishing.

Ethan Krider placed fourth in Word Processing and fifth in Medical Office Procedures.

Tyler Miller ranked in third in the Fundamental Spreadsheets category.

Officially formed in 1966 as the Office Education Association (OEA), Business Professionals of America (BPA) has a strong history as a student organization that contributes to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic and technological skills for students at the Middle, Secondary and Post-secondary levels.

For the past 50 years, BPA has worked to serve as an innovator in Career and Technical Education, providing its members with opportunities for growth through education, competition, community service and personal development.