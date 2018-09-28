Tickets on sale today for Bob Segar in Fort Wayne

After a career that has spanned more than 50 years, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will hit the road for one last time on their final tour. More dates are being added to Seger’s previously announced dates, giving fans one more opportunity to see Seger and the band live. The Travelin’ Man tour kicks off on November 21 in Grand Rapids. The tour will make a stop in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum along with special guest Larkin Poe.

Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, Sept. 29.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including dates in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com/bulletclub.

Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com. Tickets for the Fort Wayne show will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster outlets, the Memorial Coliseum box office and charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit BobSeger.com.