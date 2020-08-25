Three dead in utility accident

Tuesday, Aug. 25 took a sad turn when three men were declared dead at the scene after a utility accident.

Officers were called to 464 S. Main St. in Columbia City at approximately 8:52 a.m. were three men were trapped inside a sewer manhole, some 20 feet below the surface.

Responders to the scene noted there was 5 feet of water in the manhole at the time.

"Contractors had been working in the area on the Columbia City Long Term Control Plan," read a press release from the city.

Called to assist in the extrication of these individuals was the Fort Wayne Technical Rescue Team.

"EMT's immediately started life-saving procedures," read the release. "Unfortunately all three men were declared deceased at the scene. The cause of the accident is still under investigation."

"The City of Columbia City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident today, and to their employer," said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel. "While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future."

He added, "We ask that our community join us in keeping these individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."