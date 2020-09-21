Three Arrested After High-Speed Police Pursuit in Whitley/Kosciusko Counties

At approximately 7 a.m. Sept. 20, 2020, several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post became involved in a high speed vehicle pursuit. The pursuit began after Master Trooper Todd Reed had attempted to stop a 2019 Nissan Sentra passenger car traveling at over 90 mph westbound on US30, just west of Columbia City, Whitley County. The driver, later identified as Devonte Devon Perkins, 37, of Michigan City, chose to speed off rather than pullover for M/Tpr Reed, and then attempted to evade officers from multiple agencies for nearly 30 miles into Kosciusko County, at times with speeds well over 115 mph.

After the pursuit entered into Kosciusko County on US30, pursuit de-escalation tactics were attempted with stop sticks deployed by troopers at the intersection of CR650E, near Pierceton. One tire was successfully struck, but Perkin’s vehicle was not completely disabled, and he continued to flee. The damaged tire eventually came off rim. At one point along US30, passengers in Perkin’s vehicle were observed allegedly throwing items from the vehicle, which when recovered, turned out to be two handguns.

As the pursuit entered into the city of Warsaw, officers from the Warsaw Police, the Kosciusko Sheriff Department, along with more troopers from the ISP Bremen Post, became involved as well. The Warsaw Police Department did a great job blocking intersections ahead of the pursuit to protect other vehicular traffic, and then continuing de-escalation attempts with multiple stop stick deployments.

The de-escalation efforts proved successful, and the pursuit ended just west of Warsaw on CR200S at Zimmer Road at approximately 7:40am. All three occupants were taken into custody without further incident.

All three occupants were placed under arrest on various felony and misdemeanor charges, transported back to Whitley County, and booked into custody at the Whitley County jail pending arraignment. Both Perkins and Morrow were found to have active arrest warrants.

Arrested/Charges:

Devante Devon Perkins, 37, Michigan City, IN

Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm, Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Identity Theft, Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Misd

Possession Paraphernalia, Misd

Operator Never Licensed, Misd

Felony warrants out of Allen, LaPorte , St. Joseph Counties, and the US Marshal’s Office

Jahnesha Annette Thompson, 37, South Bend, IN

Possession of Handgun W/O Permit, Misd

Possession of Marijuana, Misd

Possession Paraphernalia, Misd

Terrell Yusef Morrow Jr., 32, South Bend, IN

Possession Marjiuana, Misd

Possession Paraphernalia, Misd

Arrest Warrant- (St. Joe County) Possession Marijuana

*The above listed charges are merely accusations at this point, as the Whitley County Prosecutor will make the final determination on actual charges filed. All suspects are to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.